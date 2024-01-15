DESPITE the industry-wide labour and fiscal problems that plagued game studios last year, 2023 was one of those rare years that has thus far pumped out a seemingly endless barrage of great games, one right after the other.

Quite literally, there is no room for gamers to breathe, with the gap between each game’s release windows being extremely tight. This year might be shaping up to a redux of 2023, with the months of 2024 being loaded with games being released in quick succession.

These are the five biggest games set to be released from January to March 2024.

The Last of Us Part 2 Remastered

Release Date: Jan 19

Platforms: PlayStation 5

Unlike the 2022 remaster of The Last of Us Part 1, Part 2 Remastered is not just a simple upscale in graphic quality. The upcoming game will also come with a slew of new features and modes.

The biggest of which is the hotly anticipated new roguelite mode called No Return. Players will pick one of several main characters from the story to fight through select levels with random, difficult enemy encounters to reach the end.

Dying is inevitable and will reset their progress, but players will retain weapons and skills that were unlocked to help in their next attempt at survival.

Malaysian players with their original PlayStation 4 copy of The Last of Us 2 can upgrade to the remastered PS5 version for only RM40.