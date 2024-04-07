Dream decor

Personalising event aesthetics through styling

Guna draws inspiration from everyday life, finding beauty in simple moments and surroundings. – ALL PICS COURTESY OF GUNA NANDINI

EVENT decor has always been more than just arranging flowers or setting tables. To be precise, it is creating a visual narrative that tells a story, evokes emotions and transforms spaces into enchanted realms. For Guna Nandini, the founder of Dausche Avasa, this journey stems from a career in architecture to the world of event and wedding styling. Her story is one of passion and a relentless pursuit of bringing dreams to life through personalised decor. From architecture to artful events Guna, 34, has made a name for herself in event decor. With a degree in Architectural Science from Curtin University of Technology, she initially envisioned expanding her portfolio within the architecture industry. However, her creative intuition guided her towards a different path. In 2018, she made a bold decision to leave her career in architecture and explore the possibilities in event styling. What began as a humble venture with handmade paper flowers soon blossomed into a thriving business. The transition from architecture to event styling may seem like a leap between two distinct fields but Guna found her background in architecture provided a solid foundation for her new endeavour. The skills she acquired in visualising and designing multidimensional spaces translated seamlessly into creating intricate and refined event decor. Her early creations of symmetrical paper flowers were an essential part of this synergy, leading her to establish Dausche Avasa.

Creative childhood Guna’s journey is deeply rooted in her childhood, in which she was always encouraged to express and nurture her artistic interests. This creative liberty cultivated an eccentric mindset, allowing her to appreciate art that moved the soul and evoked profound emotions. It was this kind of art that she wanted to bring into the world of event decor, especially weddings, and even more so to the Indian community. Determined to revolutionise the local Indian wedding scene, Guna aimed to shift the focus towards decor, often an afterthought in traditional weddings. She believed that decor had the power to transform the ambience of a venue and set the mood for the entire event. Her own wedding became the perfect canvas for this vision. Drawing inspiration from classic films by Indian director Mani Ratnam, she conceptualised a theme that resonated with the nostalgia and emotions of old-school love stories.

Creating a unique aesthetic Guna’s approach to event decor is characterised as methodical yet rhythmic style of aesthetics. Her wedding gained visibility and was featured on several public platforms, attracting an audience interested in personalised and intentional decor. This was a refreshing change for Guna, as she found her niche among clients who appreciated sensible design and fresh ideas. Her first major event, besides her own nuptials, was a close friend’s wedding and reception. This opportunity allowed Guna to fully express her creativity, narrating the ceremonies as an extension of the couple’s personalities. She developed a penchant for styling traditional South Indian decor pieces in contemporary ways, using elements such as banana leaves, antique brassware and local chrysanthemums in unconventional arrangements.

Sustainability to the fore One of Guna’s core principles is sustainability. The wedding industry can be wasteful and she strives to reduce the carbon footprint of each event by re-purposing vintage and pre-loved items. This practice started with old sarees from her family, which she transformed into ethereal tablecloths, drapery and other decor elements. This not only extended the life of these materials but also created unique, one-of-a-kind pieces. Guna’s love for vintage and architectural salvage extends to furniture and thrifted treasures. She enjoys re-purposing these finds in creative ways, giving them new life and adding visual interest to her designs. Whether it is a chair turned into a flower stand or a vintage mirror used as a photo booth, these elements add depth and character to the events.