Due for punishment

CHEATING has been rampant in video games since the inception of the medium with the use of devices and programmes that enable it to be propelled even further with competitive gaming, professional or otherwise.
In the military shooter world, cheating is all too common. Activision, the publisher and developer of the Call of Duty games is finally putting its foot down.
On Jan 17, Activision issued a warning on X (formerly Twitter) directed towards Call of Duty players. If their anti-cheating system detects mouse and keyboard players using aim assist, that specific game will shut down.
Called “Ricochet”, the security detection system will work across Call of Duty: Warzone, Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 and Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3.
The entire “game will shut down” seems to be a step up from what Ricochet was doing before. In the past few months, the Call of Duty community has seen cheating players punished in less egregious ways.
For example, last December, players who were notorious cheaters would see themselves immediately dying in-game whenever they jumped from anywhere, at any height, as Ricochet would amplify that particular player’s gravity to several thousand in weight.
Jumping from a plane? The player immediately plummets to their death with no time to deploy a parachute, as though they had cinder blocks taped to their legs. Hopped out of a window on a building’s relatively low first floor? They are now bleeding on the ground.
Traditionally, “aim assist” is only available to console players playing shooters using controllers, as it helps with the aiming by automatically tracking the aiming reticle on enemy targets.
This option was never available for PC players using a mouse and keyboard because the latter provides superior movement and accuracy compared to console controllers.
So, if mouse and keyboard players use backdoor means of illicitly turning on aim assist, they have a competitive advantage over normal players. That is, quite simply, cheating.
It has been profusely suggested that Activision should just ban cheaters, which, for the longest time, they have refused to do. Instead, the company relies on something like Ricochet to punish the offenders, which is tantamount to a light slap on the wrist.