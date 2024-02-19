Due for punishment

CHEATING has been rampant in video games since the inception of the medium with the use of devices and programmes that enable it to be propelled even further with competitive gaming, professional or otherwise.

In the military shooter world, cheating is all too common. Activision, the publisher and developer of the Call of Duty games is finally putting its foot down.

On Jan 17, Activision issued a warning on X (formerly Twitter) directed towards Call of Duty players. If their anti-cheating system detects mouse and keyboard players using aim assist, that specific game will shut down.

Called “Ricochet”, the security detection system will work across Call of Duty: Warzone, Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 and Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3.

The entire “game will shut down” seems to be a step up from what Ricochet was doing before. In the past few months, the Call of Duty community has seen cheating players punished in less egregious ways.

For example, last December, players who were notorious cheaters would see themselves immediately dying in-game whenever they jumped from anywhere, at any height, as Ricochet would amplify that particular player’s gravity to several thousand in weight.