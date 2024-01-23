Essential travel buddy

THERE is no doubt that today’s technology has made travel easier and more enjoyable. Travel apps, in particular, have simplified the process of discovering new destinations, uncovering hidden treasures and maintaining connectivity.
Whether you are an experienced traveller or embarking on your first journey, the appropriate apps can elevate your travel experience.
These essential travel apps serve as invaluable companions, enhancing your adventure into one that is efficient, cost-effective and memorable.
Below are a selection of essential apps that will definitely enhance your trip. Download away.
Planning and booking
TripIt
Begin your travel preparations with TripIt, your digital itinerary organiser. Simply forward your confirmation emails for flights, hotels and activities to TripIt and it creates a comprehensive and easily accessible travel plan for you.
Itinerary changes and updates are incorporated, keeping you on track throughout your journey.
Skyscanner
Find the best deals on flights, hotels and car rentals with Skyscanner. This app compares prices from various sources, ensuring you get the most cost-effective options.
Its user-friendly interface and flexible search features make it a go-to tool for travellers looking to save both time and money.
Navigate and explore
Google Maps
A staple for any traveller, Google Maps provides detailed maps, real-time navigation and traffic updates. Whether you are walking, biking or using public transportation, this app helps you explore new destinations with confidence.
Offline maps also come in handy when you find yourself without a reliable internet connection.
Citymapper
Navigate public transportation systems like a local with Citymapper. This app offers detailed transit information, real-time departure updates and even includes bike-sharing options in many cities. It is an invaluable tool for efficiently getting around urban areas.
Language and communication
Google Translate
Overcome language barriers effortlessly with Google Translate. This app supports translation in over 100 languages and offers features like instant camera translation, making it easy to decipher signs, menus and text in real time.
The offline mode is especially useful in areas where connectivity is limited.
Duolingo
Looking to learn a few phrases in the local language before your trip?
Duolingo provides fun and interactive language lessons that you can complete at your own pace.
While you will not become fluent overnight, it is a great way to get familiar with key phrases and expressions.
Local recommendations
Tripadvisor
Use the experience of other travellers to guide you. This app provides user-generated reviews and ratings for hotels, restaurants and attractions.
Discover hidden gems, avoid tourist traps and make informed decisions based on the experiences of others.
Yelp
When it comes to finding the best local food, Yelp is your go-to guide. This app features reviews and ratings for restaurants, cafes and bars, helping you uncover culinary delights that suit your preferences and budget.