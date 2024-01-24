Eun-woo solo debu

GET ready for a musical treat as Astro’s Cha Eun-woo embarks on his solo journey. Various news reports have hinted that the K-pop sensation is preparing for the release of his debut solo album.

Fantagio, the agency representing Eun-woo, has officially verified that the talented artiste is diligently putting the finishing touches on the album, scheduled to hit the music scene in the first half of 2024.

Brimming with enthusiasm, Eun-woo has set his sights on unveiling the much-anticipated tracks from the record at his inaugural fan-con, scheduled to take place at Jamsil Indoor Stadium on Feb 17.

This marks a significant milestone for Eun-woo as he embarks on his solo debut, nearly eight years after joining Astro in 2016. His Asia fan-con tour, “2024 Just One 10 Minute”, is set to kick off in Seoul.

He has also been busy on the acting front, as he has appeared in the MBC drama A Good Day to Be a Dog and is set to captivate audiences in another MBC drama, Wonderful World, scheduled to premiere in March.