Experience the future of art

WATCH as tradition and innovation come together in RXP.KL’s latest exhibition, which showcases two creations by world-renowned Danny Rose Studio and the Temple of Light — Piying Dream and Matter of Painting.

In Piying Dream, witness the fusion of ancient Chinese shadow puppetry with cutting-edge digital animation techniques. Dive into a world filled with iconic characters and mythical beings, meticulously crafted from over 3,000 shadow puppets spanning centuries of history.

Audiences can immerse themselves in the Unesco-listed art form and discover the vibrant colours and intricate designs that define Chinese cultural heritage.

Matter of Painting presents a contemporary exploration of art, drawing inspiration from action paintings of 1950s New York City.

Watch as the walls of RXP.KL’s theatre transform into a dynamic canvas, where digital artistry takes centre stage.