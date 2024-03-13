Experience the future of art

WATCH as tradition and innovation come together in RXP.KL’s latest exhibition, which showcases two creations by world-renowned Danny Rose Studio and the Temple of Light — Piying Dream and Matter of Painting.
In Piying Dream, witness the fusion of ancient Chinese shadow puppetry with cutting-edge digital animation techniques. Dive into a world filled with iconic characters and mythical beings, meticulously crafted from over 3,000 shadow puppets spanning centuries of history.
Audiences can immerse themselves in the Unesco-listed art form and discover the vibrant colours and intricate designs that define Chinese cultural heritage.
Matter of Painting presents a contemporary exploration of art, drawing inspiration from action paintings of 1950s New York City.
Watch as the walls of RXP.KL’s theatre transform into a dynamic canvas, where digital artistry takes centre stage.
Experience the evolution of colours and textures in real-time, as the invisible digital artist creates captivating visuals that challenge conventional perceptions of painting.
Through these groundbreaking showcases, RXP.KL aims to push the boundaries of artistic expression and redefine the art-going experience in Malaysia.
This one-hour exhibition will run 10am to 9pm daily from Feb 9 onwards. Tickets for this one-hour exhibition start at RM30 for children and RM60 for adults.
Discounted tickets at RM42 each are available for students, senior citizens and disabled persons.
For more information and ticket purchases, visit rxpkl.com.