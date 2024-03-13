Family matters

MILEY CYRUS was reportedly uninformed about the complexities swirling around her sister Noah Cyrus, her mother Tish Cyrus, and Tish’s new husband Dominic Purcell.

An insider revealed that Miley, 31, was completely unaware of any tensions involving Purcell, 54, who had a prior relationship with Noah, 24, before marrying Tish, 56.

When Miley became aware, she approached her mother, expressing her concerns but also her desire for Tish’s happiness. Despite attempts to reach out to representatives for comments, there was no immediate response regarding the alleged relationship between Noah and Purcell.

Earlier, sources disclosed that Noah felt slighted by her mother’s romantic involvement with the star. Allegedly, Noah and Purcell had a previous connection, described as a casual relationship, before Tish pursued her own relationship with him without prior discussion with Noah.

The wedding of Tish and Purcell in August 2023, officiated in Miley’s backyard, took place amid a backdrop of family complexities.

This event followed Billy Ray Cyrus’s divorce filing in April 2022 after over 28 years of marriage with Tish, resulting in a challenging time for the entire family.

Despite the difficulties, the wedding marked a new chapter, yet it highlighted unresolved tensions within the family dynamic.