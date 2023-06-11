Gamers unite to aid Palestinians

IN a rare “wholesome gamer” moment, the gaming community has rallied behind Games for Gaza, an itch.io fundraiser for Medical Aid for Palestinians (MAP).

The Palestinian aid bundle is offered on itch.io for US$10 (RM47.71). itch.io is an open marketplace for independent digital creators that focuses on independent video games.

The bundle contains 256 items, including games, stories, soundtracks and game assets to help support the UK-based MAP that offers essential health care for Palestinians.

The fundraiser that began on Oct 27 surpassed its initial goal of US$10,000 (RM47,710) within hours, and as of Nov 1, the fundraiser has accumulated US$258,000 (RM1,230,918).

“Through our programmes in the West Bank, Gaza, East Jerusalem and Lebanon, we work with trusted and experienced local partners to achieve this vision. Our programmes, designed and delivered by Palestinians, provide access to essential health services and build local knowledge and skills to address Palestinian health problems. In times of humanitarian emergency, we are ready to respond rapidly with aid and assistance,” states the fundraiser’s description on itch.io.

The Games for Gaza bundle includes Arcade Spirits, Muddledash, You Are A Wizard and In The Air Tonight, along with over 200 more TTRPGs, RPGs, soundtracks, journaling games and interactive novels.