WE all can agree that if even if a dish or cuisine is expensive, at least let it be delicious and fulfilling for us.

An anonymous customer shared their experience in a Facebook group, she placed an order of a medium-sized bowl of Seafood Soup at a stall in Taman Pelangi, Johor that cost her RM27.

Alas, the customer was not happy with the portion of the seafood that were in the soup.

When the customer inspected the soup further, the soup can be seen to have contain some pieces of fish, squid and a singular prawn, alongside with some vegetables.

The soup arrived in a bowl of medium size, but the ingredients could easily fit in a much smaller bowl, as depicted in the picture.

The customer was perplexed by the price and even questioned the staff, expressing disbelief at the cost of the seafood soup. The stall's staff confirmed to the customer that RM27 was indeed the price for a medium-sized seafood soup.

The customer further inquired, stating, “This was supposed to be a medium-sized soup with 1 prawn for 2 people. How are we supposed to share?”