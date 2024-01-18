MALAYSIA is seeing a rise in frauds and robberies, and criminals are becoming more inventive and using new strategies.

A foreigner was seen in a video posted on the MALAYSIA MOST VIRAL page recently trying to unlock a parked automobile door in Banting.

“So scary” they continued, “What is this foreigner doing holding onto the car door for a long time like that. If you noticed, the person’s face and hand look like a man, and it looks like there’s something at their chest area.”

The foreigner was shown in the video peering at the automobile’s tinted glass while gripping the door handle of a parked car and even attempting to unlock the door.

A little later, the stranger soon simply walks away.

Everyone should remember to lock their car doors to prevent unwanted incidents like this.