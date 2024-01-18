Foreigner refuses to pay bill despite getting admitted twice

RECENTLY, @MALAYSIAVIRALLL on the X platform revealed an incidence involving a hospitalised foreigner.

According to the tweet, the man got into a fight as he refused to pay the bill after being brought to the hospital.

Furthermore, it was disclosed that the man went to the hospital a second time for a treatment, but he still refused to provide payment.

“Last Saturday, he was admitted for another procedure,“ the post stated. “Who is paying the bill? It is funded by Malaysian citizens’ taxes.”

The fact that the Sri Lankan man’s family was wearing an Apple watch and using an expensive phone at the time suggests that they could have afforded the medical charge but yet choose not to.

The infuriated user included a second tweet in the discussion that reads,

“If this issue goes viral to the Minister of Health, you can ask the Minister of Health himself to explain how much of the tax money you pay is used to cover essential health bills. Guaranteed, you will be surprised.”

Naturally, this episode had drawn a large number of individuals who were offended by this man’s sense of entitlement.

A user commented, “This man is ridiculous.” If it had been up to me, I would have refused to allow the patient to return to the hospital, reported the incident, and contacted the police. If only people understood how it is for them to return to their country once they’ve been admitted here.”

Another person asserted, “We should establish a strict rule for foreigners: if you don’t pay, you won’t get treated.” They ought to be obliged to make a least RM500 deposit payment, just like Malaysians are when they visit a private hospital.”