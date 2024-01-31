A frustrated homeowner resorted to social media to sound developers in Malaysia upon discovering that his collapsed gatepost was loaded with rubbish instead of cement.

In a tweet on X, @sidchan shared a photograph of his gatepost which could be seen loaded with crumpled cement bags and shattered tiles rather than cement or bricks.

In the photo, the cement layer could be seen to be a rather thin layer, possibly indicating that the structure had collapsed.

“To developers all over Malaysia, if you want to make more profit, don’t do it like this.

“It inconveniences the buyers, as the homeowner was almost hit by that fence. The fence post is full of rubbish! Yes, this is in Kluang, Johor. Putrimas Park”

Several people shared their stories and offered advice on the following steps in claiming and resolving the matter with the developer.

One user noted: “If you are purchasing a new under-construction home, please inspect every area of your home as soon as you receive it. Claim any flaws from the developer during the two-year defect liability term. prevent making any changes during this period to prevent voiding the guarantee.”

Meanwhile, another user noted, “ I handled many loans for the Putrimas estate project. I feel sad for the purchasers as the homes are not inexpensive. The smallest one costs RM225,000, with a monthly payment of about RM1,300.”