PROVIDING incentives for employees for their hard work, whether financially or other rewards of similar value, is important as it can serve as motivation for them to improve in their jobs.

A business owner in Kota Bharu, Kelantan recently set the bar high after rewarding the most diligent staff with a generous bonus in conjunction with Chinese New Year.

According to a TikTok video by @srihandy_tunjong, three employees of a spare parts shop were handed a bonus totaling RM5,650.

The employer gave the cash incentives to her three top performing staff, with the first rewarded RM2,100, the second getting RM1,900 and the third rewarded RM1,650.

On the other hand, workers who clocked in on time at work were given RM100 on top of their bonuses.

Netizens applauded the employer’s generosity and for recognising the importance of taking care of her staff.

“With such a boss, workers would automatically become disciplined and work hard,” a user remarked.

“Such a good boss appreciates their employees who may not want to leave so both sides gain an advantage not like some employers who say their staff can be replaced easily which is why many of them quickly resign,” another netizen commented.