The festive holidays are no doubt the perfect opportunity for folks to travel to tourist-friendly spots. But along with having fun, it is important for people to keep their surroundings clean so that other people will be able to enjoy the beautiful sights as well.

Frustrated TikTok user Mohamad Azwan took his TikTok account to share a video on Feb 14 of the KLCC park which could be seen littered with trash.

“Chinese New Year celebrations, Kuala Lumpur is flooded with foreigners and trash. Congratulations my dear Malaysia,” he captioned the post.

In the 27-second video, he could be seen walking in the crowded park and showing the rubbish irresponsibly discarded under each plant, making the place a complete eyesore.

“Want to celebrate Chinese New Year at KLCC but there is so much trash everywhere,” notes the user in the video.

The video which has already gotten 998K views, was flooded with comments from frustrated netizens.

“Why isn’t a trash can placed at every corner? There needs to be a security guard to patrol and take action if the person just discards their rubbish everywhere. There needs to be a fine too,” commented a netizen.