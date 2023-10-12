RELATIONSHIPS are a two-way street and both partners should always reciprocate their efforts how grand or simple the gesture.

A young man recently shared his grouses on @twtsecrestsmy about his girlfriends demanding attitude in the relationship, contemplating whether he should leave her.

The man, 29, and his girlfriend, 27, always go on dates every week without fail and he pointed out that he “covers for the dates” from fetching her from her place to footing the bill for the food and other parts of the date.

“If I try to suggest not going out every weekend, she will pull a long face and accuse me of not spending time with her even if it is just for one week.

“I understand the responsibilities of being the man in the relationship but do I have to do everything?” he lamented.

The anonymous young man even spent nearly RM1,000 for her birthday, organising the celebration including gifting her a “designer bag”.

As for the young man, he said that he received nothing in return on his birthday, recalling that he and his girlfriend fought that day.

“For my birthday, I only received wishes,” he said.

With these issues building up, the young man pondered whether he should leave the girlfriend due to her “calculative attitude” but is unsure on how to broach the topic without bringing up the aforementioned attitude.

“I love spoiling her but sometimes when I get nothing in return, it feels like I am the only one putting in the effort,” he said.

Netizens without hesitation advised him to just leave the relationship, calling the anonymous man for letting his girlfriend “bleeding him dry”.