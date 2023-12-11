M’sian mother highlights importance of keeping an eye on children after her daughter was disturbed by a boy

PUBLIC play spaces for kids in parks or shopping malls are perfect places for parents to bring their kids for some much needed playtime. But while the kids run around and have fun, how often do parents actually keep an eye on their little ones?

Nur Fairah Fadzle recently posted about an incident on TikTok which took place at playground in mall, where a young boy had made her daughter upset.

In the video, she said that some parents do not watch their children when they bring them to public playgrounds.

In the video, her daughter could be seen being bothered by the boy.

He appeared to want the car for himself as he even attempted to sit in it. But her daughter not yield to his actions.

The children were tugging and pushing each other, but in the end, it appeared that the boy had finally gave up.

Furthermore, the annoyance that Fairah experienced was shared by numerous internet users who watched the video.

While, numerous users mentioned how frequently parents abandon their kids.

A few others, however, pointed out that the parent in question would most likely just respond, “Kids will be kids.”

Do you think Nur Fairah was right or do you stand by the concept that “kids will be kids”?