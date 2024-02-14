SECURING a seat on public transit can be a challenge, especially during peak hours.

However, one inventive commuter caught the attention of a few netizens with his unconventional solution, which is to bring his own foldable chair.

A user on the r/Malaysia subreddit shared a photo of the man comfortably seated on public transport with his portable chair, occupied with his mobile phone.

While many comments on the post commended his ingenuity in finding a way to rest while travelling, some expressed concern about the safety risks associated with using a foldable chair in a moving transit.

“The guy is living in 2050,” commented a netizen.