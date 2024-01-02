GRADUATION is no doubt a momentous occasion for both parent and child. However, should parents be forking out tons of money for it?

Adrea Abdul, a Malaysian actress, recently discussed on her TikTok post @adreaabdul about one of the numerous problems that parents face: paying for their children’s graduation.

“I could’ve accepted it if it was only RM15 or RM20 but this is RM200 we’re talking about, not including the parents!” She said in her video.

According to Adrea, if parents decided to attend, it would have cost an extra RM150 per person, totaling RM300 for both parents.

“So, for a kid and his parents to attend, it will be RM500!” She continued.

Adrea stated that this is “absolutely unnecessary” and that some parents feel pressured when they are notified in the WhatsApp group about the unpaid payment.

“What would others say if the kid attended without their parents, for trend? for social media?”

In her video, Adrea also voiced her displeasure with the necessity to hold a graduation ceremony for students in hotels, as if it were an attempt to make the school appear important.

She emphasised that not all parents are affluent or can afford to pay such expensive fees, particularly those with many children and responsibilities.

She said, “Do you really expect the parents to pay RM2,500 if they have five children?”

Furthermore, she recommended principals to consult with parents before choosing on graduation places, and she asked the Ministry of Education to look into the situation.