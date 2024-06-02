AN elderly man was recently attacked in Puchong after the offender chased him in a car. The incident’s violent and unexpected nature has sparked outrage on the internet.

Saraswathy Sivapalan, a netizen, sought assistance from the public on her Instagram account in order to get film of her father’s terrible injuries sustained in Taman Putra Prima, Puchong, as a result of a vicious attack by a road bully.

“My dad, who is 74 years old, was attacked by a road bully in broad daylight on January 30, 2024 (Tuesday) at 9am at Jalan PP 2/5, Taman Putra Prima,“ the writer said. Although the offender has been reported to the police, they have now gone into hiding.”

“The injuries sustained by my dad have caused him to have three broken bones, swelling and mouth restructuring. He would need to undergo surgery due to this assault.”

It was also said that before the attack, the offender had followed her father’s vehicle and caused an accident.

According to reports, the culprit drove a Perodua Axia (QAA 1303N) and went by the name of Muhammad Zakaria Bin Mohd Razali.

If you have any information on the culprit or this case, please contact the local police station or call this number immediately (6011 2121 4397).