MALAYSIANS and cheese share a special bond, exploring cheesy variations in their cuisine.

Recently an eatery in Ipoh took the traditional dish, satay, and gave it a cheesy twist.

@PerakFood shared a video introducing a menu item in an Ipoh restaurant—“Satay Cheese Meleleh” , where in the 21-second clip, a woman showcased the satay stick, emphasising the tantalising stretch of cheese.

The satay, placed on a plate, had melted cheese on top. A staff member torched the cheese, before adding more cheese sauce on top of it.

The dish was complemented with peanut sauce, diced cucumber, and onions.

Netizens were far from happy with this combination.

“This is akin to eating a Tomahawk steak with sambal belacan,” commented a netizen.

“Malaysians and our obsession with cheese can defeat Italy,” commented another.

Meanwhile, a curious netizen asked about the taste.

@PerakFood responded positively, describing it as delicious with a creamy richness, especially when paired with peanut sauce.