A couple who booked their bus tickets a month in advance for a holiday trip were shocked to find themselves paying significantly more than expected.

The Consumer Association of Penang (CAP) is urging the Transport Ministry to investigate an unnamed express bus company accused of charging exorbitant fares, reaching up to RM862 for a two-way trip between Gopeng, Perak, and Johor Bahru.

According to Kosmo reports, the couple paid RM190 for their outbound journey and RM241 per person for the return trip, totalling RM672. However, they were charged RM862 in total, sparking outrage.

CAP’s Senior Education Officer, NV Subbarow, suspects that the bus company exploited passengers during the festive season, particularly targeting the B40 group.

He criticised such practices, emphasising the need for regulatory action to prevent similar incidents in the future.

Despite CAP’s call for a consumer complaint counter, the Ministry of Transport has yet to respond.