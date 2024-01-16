Mum shares how her kids were allegedly bitten and slapped under the care of babysitter

In a tweet by X account @jnmalaysia, the post showed a Facebook screenshot of a horrifying incident that occurred to two young children who were slapped and bitten by their new babysitter.

In the screenshot, the mother explained that it was the children’s first day at the babysitter’s place.

“The first day at the babysitter’s ended in a painful tragedy for me and the children. Baby Luth, who was only six-months-old, was bitten by the babysitter’s child more than eight times until the skin tore and bled through his shirt.”

And not only was her six month old baby bitten, but her other son, Nuh also had slap marks on his cheek.

According to the mother’s post, witnessing his brother get bitten has left him traumatised and has developed a fever as a result.

A netizen commented on mother’s Facebook post, asking what the babysitter informed her of the incident.

The mother replied saying that the babysitter apologised and handed the mother RM50 for treatment and ointment.

She said she had also since lodged a police report and left it to the authorities to investigate.