Unsatisfied with how your ex treated you?

A zoo in Texas, United States has come up with an ingenious idea to help you get over your miserable ex.

As part of their Valentine’s Day event called ‘Cry Me A Cockroach’, San Antonio Zoo is asking you to name a cockroach after your ex before it is then fed to an animal of your choice— at only USD10 (RM46).

Unsatisfied with just a roach? There’s also the option of naming a rat for a total of USD25 (RM118) after your ex. Or if you’re planning to go the vegan route, San Antonio Zoo is also offering to name a vegetable at USD5 (RM23) after your ex.

As a part of the donation, customers will receive a digital downloadable Valentine’s Day Card showing their support for the Cry Me a Cockroach Fundraiser.