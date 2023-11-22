Netizens discuss benefits and drawbacks of working in popular clothing store, including earning up to RM7k

GIVEN that higher-paying jobs are becoming more and more difficult to find due to inflation, it’s only understandable that we are looking for jobs that pay fairly.

An anonymous Twitter user asked why locals aren’t interested in working at a nearby fashion retail chain in a post shared by @meinmokthar.

The job reportedly pays an unexpectedly high RM 3,200 after deducting expenses for their Social Security Organization (SOCSO) and Employee Provident Fund (EPF).

Furthermore, the post mentioned that employees working in busier outlets could earn an incredible RM 7,000 in salary.

While many chain clothing employees attested to the pay range, netizens also added that the job included a heavy workload and extended work hours.

Furthermore, according to a former worker, the majority of an employee’s time is spent handling customers, organising stock, and folding clothes. They also mention that workers only receive one day off in addition to a 12-hour shift.

Several said that people who are interested in working in retail should be more physically and mentally capable. When they worked at the store, former employees claimed they hardly ever had time for themselves and their families.

