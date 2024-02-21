A motorist recently found him annoyed by a long military convoy which occupied the fast lane on the highway and posted a video of the incident. The man also questioned the convoy’s choice of using the fast lane.

The video by Tik Toker @lensaharta yesterday, showed a car driver overtaking the military convoy in the third most left lane while being sarcastic about how the armed forces vehicles were travelling far slower than those in the slow and intermediate lanes.

The motorist in the video, who can also be seen jumping between the slow and middle lanes, was heard asking if military convoys must use the fast lane.

“Why couldn’t they utilise the middle lane since they were going slower than other conventional vehicles on the highway?”

The individual goes on to allege that the convoy, which was guarded by military police, caused undue traffic congestion and irritation for other vehicles by occupying the fast lane.

He further mocked the military convoy by claiming that he was unfamiliar with the road rules and regulations for military vehicles and wondered whether there were any particular laws mandating military assets to utilise the fast lane while on the road.

However, this did not sit well with netizens, who slammed the individual for his nasty remarks on the post.

Within 24 hours of being released, the film got over 10,000 views and over 700 comments.

A TikTok user then explained in a video to justify why the convoy had used the fast lane.

He claimed that utilising the fast lane kept the convoy from being disturbed or the “chain from breaking” while travelling.

He stated that the abnormally huge proportions of some military equipment may threaten other vehicles if the link is ruptured, resulting in an accident.

Additionally, he mentioned that certain military vehicles may decelerate suddenly owing to the presence of blind spots.