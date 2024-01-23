ON January 17th, eight otters attacked an arowana in the fish ponds at Tham Yuen Ying’s Bukit Timah home. Only six of the 16 fish, each worth at least $1,000, survived the ordeal.

Otters first broke into her home in 2022, attacking the 40 or so koi her family kept. Some of the koi had been with her for almost 15 years and were worth over $20,000 altogether.

She then stated that the family will never be rearing fish again.

However, in March of last year, they decided to try again, this time with arowanas.

“We chose arowanas because they have a lot of bones, which we felt otters wouldn’t like,“ Tham told Shin Min Daily News.

However, that did not deter the otters. The culprits were caught in action by the family’s helper, but she did not dare to approach them, allowing the otters to escape.

Additionally, photos uploaded on Facebook show the otters leaving the fish carelessly about the pond and even in the house’s entryway.

“It’s terrible to witness our innocent fish being butchered for amusement. None were consumed.”

Tham added, “They only picked out the eyes, bit their chins, and left them finless.”