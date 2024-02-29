WEIGHT loss products have always been advertised online but just how safe are they?

A dietician recently went on her X profile to share how a woman ended up in the emergency room from long-term use of her weight loss coffee.

@JazeeraJulaili claimed that one of her patients, a lady in her thirties had been drinking the weight loss coffee since 2022 and had successfully lost about 10 to 20 kilos.

Believing it to be the reason for her weight loss, the patient continued to consume the drink.

The dietician went on to explain how, over time, the patient began to experience negative effects on her body, which led to increasingly health issues.

“Since she started drinking coffee, her health has slowly deteriorated every day. It became urgent when she fainted and needed to be transported to the emergency room.”

Unfortunately when the patient arrived at the emergency department, they informed her that her kidney function had taken a decline.

Jazeera ended her post by stating, “I’m not interested in sharing stories like this because I believe the general public is already aware of the risks associated with using weight loss products.

“It’s a pleasant reminder that sometimes the road to weight reduction is gradual but steady. Remember to be gentle with yourself.”

Netizens began pouring their ideas into the comment section, expressing their opinions on the matter.

One user said, “Let’s avoid pushing weight loss pills as a quick fix. They can have severe long-term consequences. Instead, concentrate on regulating your food, maintaining a calorie deficit, and obtaining frequent exercise.”

Meanwhile, another user stated, “If you don’t have insurance to pay the expense of your dialysis, don’t even think about taking unneeded supplements like this.

