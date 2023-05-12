A man armed with an axe and pump gun stole jewellery valued at approximately RM178,000 from a gold shop in Jalan Langgar, Kedah.

Superintendent Syed Basri Syed Ali, acting chief of police for Kota Setar District, said the suspect, who was described as stout and about 170 centimetres tall, entered the store by himself.

The suspect, who was dressed in a blue jacket, white helmet, badminton bag, and black pants suit, allegedly said “hi” to the female employee before beginning the robbery.

The superintendent further disclosed that the suspect set the bag on the ground and pulled out a “pump gun,“ aiming it at the store employee.

In an even more sinister attempt to access the jewellery, he was also seen taking an axe from the bag and breaking the glass of the exhibition table.

According to Sinar Harian, the complainant—who was believed to be the owner of the gold shop’s daughter—called the Kota Setar District Control Center in distress shortly after the incident, at around 5:10 p.m.

In the end, she was able to inform the authorities about the robbery and supply information regarding the suspect’s weapons.