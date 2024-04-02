A retiring teacher can be a source of sadness for many students, especially when the teacher is adored.

But for this particular retiring headmistress at a primary school in Kuantan, she was treated to a heart warming farewell celebration that revolved around her love for travel.

In a TikTok video shared by @rumoh.kome, the school organized a grand retirement party with a travel theme.

The ceremony featured airport-inspired decorations, teachers dressed as flight attendants and pilots, and creative student performances mimicking an air plane experience.

The event, made possible with generous sponsorship and support from the school’s board and parent-teacher association, celebrated the headmistress’s passion and dedication to education.

As the video neared its conclusion, just before bidding their farewells, the headmaster and other teachers were happily elevated into the air by a sky lift adorned with colourful balloons.