Finding a partner to settle down with can be a rather tough challenge. Hence why parents have resorted to methods like matchmaking or even posting up an advertisement with specifications that the bride or groom ought to have.

However recently one specification went viral when the father of the son requested the potential wife to be “wheat-coloured”.

“Looking for a bride (who is) 30-years-old to 40-years-old plus for my son, Rajesh, (who is) single, never married, 47-years-old, (and is a) well-to-do businessman.

“Looking for a Hindu bride. (From a) poor family, need not be a graduate, homely, wheat-coloured, well-mannered.”

The message which was received from the father was posted onto @serembanpage’s TikTok on Jan 4 has since garnered 11.6K views and many remarks from baffled netizens.

“Wheat is a colour? He is looking for a bride or flour to make chapati?” commented a clearly amused netizen.

“What brand of wheat uncle?” joked another.