SINGAPORE: A 29-year-old Singaporean woman has been arrested for allegedly scamming fans of more than S$24,000 (RM84,000) by promising them Taylor Swift concert tickets.

The woman is believed to have scammed customers on the online marketplace, Carousell.

According to Channel News Asia, court documented stated that she supposedly tricked another woman into transferring S$350 to her via the PayNow platform on Sep 13, 2023.

The seller upon receiving the payment, failed to deliver the concert tickets and became uncontactable.

Police then received several reports from other victims who were purportedly cheated by an online seller advertising the sale of concert tickets on the same online marketplace.

If convicted, the woman can be fined or jailed for up to 10 years.

Carousell suspended the sale of Swift’s Eras Tour tickets from Feb 23 to Mar 9, noting that ticket scams rose in the lead-up to her shows globally.

Read More:

M’sian bus operator earns RM30k by driving Taylor Swift concertgoers from KL to SG

Singaporean teen, aunt willingly hand Taylor Swift concert tickets to scam victims