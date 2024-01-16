DISAGREEMENTS are a natural part of relationships and can sometimes lead to unfortunate consequences.

A couple survived after falling from the Penang Bridge on Monday night (Jan 15) following an altercation in their car.

The Chief Operations Officer of the Perai Fire and Rescue Department, Shahrul Munawer Taharen, said they received a call about the incident at 7.49 pm.

He said both were in a Honda Civic before stopping the vehicle on the bridge.

“It is understood that there was a dispute involving both of them before they fell into the sea.

“A man, also a civilian at the location, jumped in to rescue the victims,“ he said when contacted by Harian Metro today.

Commenting further, Shahrul Munawer said the victims were then taken on a boat by fishermen who happened to be at the scene.

He said they were taken to the Batu Uban Marine Police Force (PPM) jetty before receiving preliminary treatment.

“Both victims, in their 30s, with the man suffering head injuries, have been sent to the Penang Hospital (HPP) for treatment.

“The case was then handed over to the police for further action, and the search and rescue operation at 8.35 pm,“ he said again.

The incident also went viral on social media through a 17-second video showing the couple floating on the water.

The quarrel is believed to involve personal issues, but their relationship is unknown.

It is understood that the civilian who jumped into the sea to rescue the victims is a soldier.