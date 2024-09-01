RESIDENTS of Subang Jaya were recently taken aback when a video surfaced on social media, revealing two crocodiles lounging and sunbathing in USJ 1.

The footage, shared by the Discover Subang Jaya Facebook page, showed the crocodiles by the river behind the factories at Taman Perindustrian USJ 1.

Recorded from the roadside near the river, the 25-second video zoomed in to capture the two motionless crocodiles.

In the comments section, netizens expressed shock and shared theories about how the crocodiles might have ended up there.

Some speculated that the crocodiles could be the same ones spotted in Klang, suggesting they may have swum from Klang to USJ.

Others proposed that the crocodile might be from Puchong, as the same river flows through both areas.

Concerned about potential danger to residents, one commenter urged the person recording the video to report the sighting to the relevant authorities.