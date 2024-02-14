A video of kind-hearted police officers initiating a roadblock to save a baby monkey has gone viral.

According to reports, yesterday evening saw the construction of the roadblock on a popular roadway at Jalan Lingkaran Tengah 2 (MRR2) in Pandan Perdana Ampang.

A blockade was set up by a squad of traffic police officers to save a newborn monkey that was afraid and stuck in the road divider, as can be seen in the video posted on Facebook by the Royal Malaysian Police.

The unfortunate animal was saved by one officer in particular, Sergeant Hairil Abd Gapol, and a guy wearing a red shirt.

At the side of the road, he released the new-born monkey by lifting it off the road divider.

Although several motorists used the neighbouring gas station as a shortcut, no vehicle was permitted to drive through during the rescue attempt.

Additionally, netizens have praised the worker for his brave action after the video was posted. Internet fans applauded the cops for cooperating to save the poor scared young monkey.

Commenters pointed out that their commendable acts demonstrated that, despite the corrupt few who harm law enforcement’s name, there are still honourable police officers.