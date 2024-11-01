Did you know that there are self-service bookstores in Malaysia? This means there are no workers and you can just pick up the book you’re interested in purchasing and the payment can be done via QR code.

Now, an eatery in Malaysia has adopted the concept. X user @_NazriH took to his X account to post a 40-second video of the restaurant. He captioned his video:

“The owner is running his business like he is selling at a college. Customers can choose their own dishes, calculate on their own and pay. Everything depends on the honesty of the customer. I’m guessing the owner’s an introvert.”

In the video, there could be a variety of dishes seen (just like any other restaurant) and a notice on the wall saying:

“Self-service. Please calculate the food on your own and make the payment in the container provided. If unsure, please take a photograph of the food and WhatsApp it to this number.

“We would also like to inform you that there are no workers to assist you in packing up the food or calculating the prices. Payment can be made daily, weekly or monthly.”