Did you know that there are self-service bookstores in Malaysia? This means there are no workers and you can just pick up the book you’re interested in purchasing and the payment can be done via QR code.
Now, an eatery in Malaysia has adopted the concept. X user @_NazriH took to his X account to post a 40-second video of the restaurant. He captioned his video:
“The owner is running his business like he is selling at a college. Customers can choose their own dishes, calculate on their own and pay. Everything depends on the honesty of the customer. I’m guessing the owner’s an introvert.”
In the video, there could be a variety of dishes seen (just like any other restaurant) and a notice on the wall saying:
“Self-service. Please calculate the food on your own and make the payment in the container provided. If unsure, please take a photograph of the food and WhatsApp it to this number.
“We would also like to inform you that there are no workers to assist you in packing up the food or calculating the prices. Payment can be made daily, weekly or monthly.”
Under the notice, two containers containing cash and coins (presumably from the customers) could be seen for people to leave their money and take their change. It’s also important to note that the two containers are left open and unguarded.
The video which has already garnered 433K views also was filled with comments from netizens who were impressed by the concept.
“Who can’t afford can pay in instalments. This is a business while trying to reduce the hardships of humanity. Maybe his intention was for people not to go hungry,” commented a netizen.
“Good one. I like it. It’s about honesty. Hopefully one day when I have extra money, I can do something like this. If you’re honest and can afford it, do pay after you eat. If didn’t pay, it’s okay. Just think of it as charity,” commented another.
Hopefully, no one tries to take advantage of the concept and customers who visit the restaurants do the right thing.