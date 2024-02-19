They apparently munched away on cashew nuts, pistachios, bakkwa (pork jerky) and washed the luxurious feast down with more than 10 cans of shandy.

According to Oriental Daily , the man explained that on the second day of Chinese New Year, his family had welcomed a family who not only engaged in chit-chat for about two hours and received red envelopes but also decided to greedily tuck into all the spread.

However one disappointed Malaysian took to Facebook to rant about visitors who devoured his Chinese New Year snacks. And to make matters worse, he discovers other families had hidden away the good stuff and served him with just the bare minimum.

During Chinese New Year, it is only normal for friends and family to visit each other and catch up over delicious snacks.

This also led the man to run out of bakkwa as he had to request help from netizens on where to purchase the pork jerky in his town.

The man then shared how he had spent his first and second day of Chinese New Year visiting open houses. His thought process was that he would be able to enjoy the delicious food during his visits to his relatives and friends’ houses on the third day of Chinese New Year.

To his horror, after visiting three houses, he began noticing a pattern. The hosts of the houses he visited had stashed away all the good snacks like cashew nuts, bakkwa and drinks. The man was instead served a few cookies and rose syrup.

Netizens offered their two cents on the matter, with some taking his side while others were telling him to be more forgiving of the situation.

“Chinese New Year is to make others happy. This is your ability and blessing. You should be happy,” said one netizen.

Other netizens shared their own stories of nightmarish guests, saying that they were “most afraid of people like this”.

One user explained how they had encountered a visitor who refused to return home and even requested the host to purchase more wine.