X app users are in a frenzy over an individual attempting to sell medications for treating human immunodeficiency virus (HIV).

The seller expressed his intentions to sell unopened HIV medications due to reported issues with drug supplies.

According to the seller, he explained that there are five sealed sets and one set that is open but almost full. The user also disclaimed that he will not be taking any responsibility for any adverse reactions.

The image accompanying the post revealed over 10 bottles of medication for sale. New Straits Times investigation disclosed that Tenof-Em (300mg) costs RM155 per bottle for 30 tablets, with the user possessing seven bottles, totaling RM1,085.

Meanwhile, the Efavirenz tablets (600mg) range between RM100 and RM150 per bottle for 30 tablets. The user had six bottles, resulting in an overall cost between RM600 and RM900.

Concerned netizens flooded the comments section, tagging the Health Ministry’s official X account to urge action against the user.

The ministry responded, stating, “MOH views this issue seriously and has extended it to the relevant authorities for further action.”

Some users expressed frustration and advised the seller to return the medications to the hospital if not intending to use them within the specified time-frame.

Others questioned the legality of selling highly active antiretroviral therapy medication on social media and emphasised the importance of returning the drugs or providing them for free to those in need.

In defence, the user claimed no evidence of selling the drugs, stating no transaction had occurred.



Shortly after the initial response, MOH released an official statement regarding the issue.