Hardware heaven

G&T Hyper Hardware redefines hardware shopping with a unique blend of traditional and modern living.

IN a dazzling celebration, G&T Hyper Hardware Sdn. Bhd. recently unveiled its first store in Sungai Buloh, transforming it into a premier lifestyle destination and one of the nation’s most extensive all-in-one hubs for hardware goods, construction materials, and contemporary retail appliances. Located at Batu 16, Sungai Pelong, this cutting-edge facility, spanning an impressive 30,000 square feet (2,787 square meters), is not just a store; it’s a vibrant local one-stop shop, according to owner Bermawi Bagindo Jaba, known as Haji Ben. The facility is owned in partnership by Haji Ben and his spouse, Nurul Farhana Zainuddin, also referred to as Hanna. Together, they offer an extensive selection of around 4,000 stock-keeping units (SKUs), including metal, wood, tile, and marble products. “We are proud to be the only hardware company that emphasises the concept of a one-stop shop, ensuring convenience for end users, construction companies, and so on,“ said Haji Ben during the hubs’ launch ceremony in Sungai Buloh.

Hanna also shared that despite her initial lack of knowledge about the ‘hardware’ business, she has gained some understanding of equipment such as iron and metal. “I want to challenge myself and be an inspiration to other women,“ expressed Hanna. Previously engaged in fields traditionally favoured by women, namely the fashion industry and real estate, she is now breaking new ground in the hardware business. Beyond traditional hardware offerings, G&T Hyper Hardware also caters to the modern lifestyle with an array of home electrical appliances, water pumps, and supplies tailored to DIY enthusiasts. A unique aspect of G&T Hyper Hardware’s approach is its commitment to sourcing nearly half of its goods locally, thereby supporting indigenous industries. This careful balance, with the remainder being imported, ensures customers access a global selection, adding a touch of diversity to the store’s offerings that appeal to practical needs and stylistic preferences alike. Since its grand opening at the close of last year, the store has garnered widespread acclaim, with positive feedback pouring in from end-users and construction companies alike. The secret to its success, as Haji Ben explains, lies in the extensive selection and top-notch facilities that make G&T Hyper Hardware a standout destination.