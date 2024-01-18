Hardware heaven

IN a dazzling celebration, G&T Hyper Hardware Sdn. Bhd. recently unveiled its first store in Sungai Buloh, transforming it into a premier lifestyle destination and one of the nation’s most extensive all-in-one hubs for hardware goods, construction materials, and contemporary retail appliances.
Located at Batu 16, Sungai Pelong, this cutting-edge facility, spanning an impressive 30,000 square feet (2,787 square meters), is not just a store; it’s a vibrant local one-stop shop, according to owner Bermawi Bagindo Jaba, known as Haji Ben.
The facility is owned in partnership by Haji Ben and his spouse, Nurul Farhana Zainuddin, also referred to as Hanna. Together, they offer an extensive selection of around 4,000 stock-keeping units (SKUs), including metal, wood, tile, and marble products.
“We are proud to be the only hardware company that emphasises the concept of a one-stop shop, ensuring convenience for end users, construction companies, and so on,“ said Haji Ben during the hubs’ launch ceremony in Sungai Buloh.
Hanna also shared that despite her initial lack of knowledge about the ‘hardware’ business, she has gained some understanding of equipment such as iron and metal.
“I want to challenge myself and be an inspiration to other women,“ expressed Hanna. Previously engaged in fields traditionally favoured by women, namely the fashion industry and real estate, she is now breaking new ground in the hardware business.
Beyond traditional hardware offerings, G&T Hyper Hardware also caters to the modern lifestyle with an array of home electrical appliances, water pumps, and supplies tailored to DIY enthusiasts.
A unique aspect of G&T Hyper Hardware’s approach is its commitment to sourcing nearly half of its goods locally, thereby supporting indigenous industries. This careful balance, with the remainder being imported, ensures customers access a global selection, adding a touch of diversity to the store’s offerings that appeal to practical needs and stylistic preferences alike.
Since its grand opening at the close of last year, the store has garnered widespread acclaim, with positive feedback pouring in from end-users and construction companies alike. The secret to its success, as Haji Ben explains, lies in the extensive selection and top-notch facilities that make G&T Hyper Hardware a standout destination.
Despite economic challenges, Haji Ben remains optimistic about the resilience of the hardware business, describing it as proof against the rising costs of living and anticipated inflation.
“This hardware can be considered a necessity like food items because if our house is damaged due to roof leaks and so on, it will still need to be repaired. In addition, most of these hardware items have a long lifespan, paint for example lasts up to three years so the risk to traders is relatively less,” he said.
Expressing ambitious plans for the future, he revealed intentions to launch five to six additional branches in the Klang Valley over the next five years, each estimated to cost RM10 million.
These branches will replicate the successful concept of the inaugural store, with an even grander plan in mind—a larger premise covering up to 40,000 square feet (3,716 square meters).
Haji Ben’s confidence in the business’s ability to thrive amid economic uncertainties stems from the belief that hardware, much like food, is a consumer necessity.
Additionally, the long-term durability of items such as paint reduces risks for traders, providing a stable foundation for G&T Hyper Hardware’s continued success.