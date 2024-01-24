Hart stands firm

KEVIN Hart definitively stating his reluctance to host the Oscars again, attributes this decision to the 2019 backlash following his withdrawal from the hosting role.

The controversy arose from past anti-gay tweets and comments in his stand-up routines from a decade earlier.

During his discussion with Sky News, Hart emphasised that contemporary awards ceremonies, such as the Oscars and the Globes, no longer foster a comedy-friendly atmosphere.

He argued that the era of comedians headlining these events has passed, endorsing a collaborative hosting approach where different personalities oversee distinct segments.

Hart commended seasoned hosts like Chris Rock, Billy Crystal, Tina Fey, Amy Poehler and Ricky Gervais for effectively navigating challenges, especially highlighting the struggles of comics lacking extensive industry connections to warm up traditionally cold rooms.

Acknowledging his advantageous position, having hosted events like the BET Awards, MTV Video Music Awards and MTV Movie Awards, Hart stressed the changed landscape. He explained that the pressure on comedians to navigate the fine line between jokes and potential controversies has heightened, making the hosting gig more daunting than in the past.

In essence, Hart’s perspective illuminates the evolving dynamics of hosting major awards ceremonies and the shifting expectations that have transformed it into a less comedian-friendly space.