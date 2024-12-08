AFTER nine years of searching for his true calling and facing several failed ventures, business owner Mohd Zaid Othman finally discovered his passion for crafting scented candles.

In 2019, he launched Lampu Cherita, a homemade scented candle store. However, his excitement soon turned to frustration as he grappled with the complexities of e-commerce and the challenges of being a novice seller.

Determined to make his mark, Zaid turned to Shopee for the support and knowledge he needed. Through the e-commerce marketplace, Zaid gained access to free online training classes that empowered him with essential skills and knowledge to transform his business. The curriculum covered vital areas such as sales, marketing and operations, offering practical strategies for driving traffic, boosting conversions and managing inventory.

Beyond these courses, Zaid’s know-how deepened, thanks to a group of certified trainers and successful sellers whom he met as part of the Shopee Xperts programme. Their guidance was a game-changer, enabling Zaid to apply best practices and maximise the platform’s tools more effectively. With actionable advice from these seasoned professionals, Zaid made impactful improvements to his business operations, leading to tangible results and setting Lampu Cherita on a path to success.

As Zaid immersed himself in the ShopeeUni Facebook Group, a vibrant community of sellers, he also found an invaluable support network. The group became his go-to source for inspiration and advice, helping him stay ahead of industry trends and tackle challenges with fresh perspectives. The group’s collaborative environment was a critical factor in his growth and success.

However, Zaid’s journey was not without its trials. In 2021, a catastrophic flood struck, causing RM100,000 in damages to his home-based business. Yet, in the face of this adversity, the Shopee community’s response was nothing short of extraordinary. Sellers and customers rallied around him, offering crucial support and helping with the cleanup of his damaged space.

“Their help during my toughest times lifted a heavy burden and reminded me of the incredible bond we’ve formed. This experience deepened my gratitude and commitment to giving back,” Zaid recalls.

This outpouring of solidarity and generosity demonstrated the profound strength and unity of the e-commerce community, fueling Zaid’s resolve to rebuild and continue his journey.

Driven by gratitude and armed with the knowledge he had gained, Zaid stepped into a new role as a mentor. He actively participated in the ShopeeUni Facebook Group, sharing motivational messages, practical tips and advice on leveraging Shopee’s tools. His insights into marketing strategies, customer engagement and product optimisation quickly earned him respect within the community.

“Having faced the challenges of running a business myself, I’m deeply grateful for the support I received. I now find great fulfilment in helping others achieve success with the same guidance and encouragement that once lifted me. Supporting my community is my way of paying it forward and helping others thrive as I have,” says Zaid.

In 2022, Zaid’s contributions were recognised when he was selected as one of the 17 Shopee Bintang members. This honour marked his transition from a successful seller to a mentor within the Shopee Bintang Komuniti Program. Zaid engaged with fellow sellers through both online and offline events, sharing his expertise during monthly Facebook Live sessions. He emphasised the importance of continuous learning, adapting to new trends and the value of Shopee Xperts and Shopee University’s resources.

Zaid’s story is a testament to the transformative power of community support and continuous learning in the world of e-commerce. Through Shopee’s resources and the support of fellow sellers, he turned his initial struggles into a thriving business and a platform for helping others succeed.

Supporting local through strategic partnerships

For Shopee, driving Malaysia’s digital economy is about more than just providing tools and fostering a dynamic seller community; it is about forging impactful partnerships that amplify support for local MSMEs.

Recognising that collaborative efforts with government agencies and key stakeholders are crucial, Shopee is enhancing its role in empowering sellers through strategic partnerships with government agencies.

Programmes like Pupuk@Shopee, in collaboration with the Malaysian Communications & Multimedia Commission (MCMC), aim to train and empower rural e-commerce sellers via Shopee University classes held at MCMC’s rural internet centres. These classes have driven RM55 million in sales for 29,000 local sellers, boosting their average daily earnings by 22% year-on-year. Additionally, under the OKU Celik Digital Program in collaboration with the Ministry of Communications, 500 National OKU sellers were able to learn how to navigate the digital marketplace via training sessions conducted by Shopee.

“At Shopee, our commitment goes beyond providing tools. We believe in nurturing a thriving community to help our local sellers succeed in the digital age. We strive to unleash their full potential and propel Malaysia’s digital economy by providing vital resources to MSMEs and building a robust seller community. Working together, we can make a lasting impact and bolster the growth of our entrepreneurs,” says Shopee Malaysia head of marketing and business intelligence Tan Ming Kit.