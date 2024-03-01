Hui set for solo debut

PENTAGON’s Hui is gearing up for an exciting solo debut scheduled for January next year. Cube Entertainment, the agency representing Pentagon, confirmed the news in response to a Dec 11 report by Daily Sports, revealing their plans to release Hui’s solo album in January.

This marks a significant milestone for Hui as he steps into the spotlight individually after eight years with the Pentagon since their debut in 2016.

Having contributed to the success of Pentagon’s chart-topping hits such as Shine, Naughty Boy, Sha La La and Daisy, Hui’s solo venture is highly anticipated.

Beyond his group achievements, Hui’s prowess extends to his involvement in producing notable songs like Never for Produce 101 Season two, Wanna One’s debut track Energetic and the Produce X 101 evaluation song Boyness.

Notably, Hui gained widespread recognition this year as the 13th finalist on Mnet’s Boys Planet, showcasing his versatility and earning admiration from fans.

Get ready to witness Hui shine in a solo spotlight as he unveils his artistic prowess in his upcoming solo debut album in January.