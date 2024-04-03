In character and reality

HAN So-hee delves into her recent role in the drama Gyeongseong Creature in an exclusive feature with Elle Korea.

Set against the tumultuous backdrop of April 1945, the series unfolds the challenges faced by an entrepreneur and a sleuth as they confront a monstrous manifestation.

In a candid post-photo shoot interview with Elle, So-hee reflects on the significance of her role in Gyeongseong Creature. This marks her first drama in two years and her inaugural foray into a period piece.

Submerged in the portrayal of the era, So-hee shares how her unwavering focus during filming kept her completely engrossed, oblivious to her surroundings.

Drawing parallels between herself and her character, Chae-ok, So-hee underscores their shared determination to follow through once a decision is made.

Exploring Chae-ok’s decade-long quest for her mother, So-hee asserts that it transcends mere yearning – it is a necessity to personally confirm certain truths.

Gyeongseong Creature also heralds So-hee’s return to action dramas since My Name. When asked about her affinity for such roles, she expresses a genuine fondness for the physical engagement inherent in action dramas.

Despite meticulous preparation, the unpredictability on set adds a thrilling dynamic, with the satisfaction of successful execution rooted in mutual trust.

Known for her openness on social media, So-hee discusses the importance of acknowledging when things are not okay. This realisation has empowered her to move forward with a lighter heart.

She shares her commitment to self-care in the coming year, emphasising the promise to prioritise her well-being.

So-hee’s insightful reflections provide a glimpse into her multifaceted approach to her craft, blending dedication to her roles with a candid acknowledgment of the importance of personal well-being in the journey ahead.