Journey of forgiveness

Seven thoughtful ways to release feelings of resentment this Ramadan

SEEKING forgiveness during the holy month of Ramadan holds profound significance. It requires not only humility, sincerity and a genuine commitment to making amends but also aligning one’s actions with the spiritual essence of the occasion. Here are seven thoughtful ways to ask for forgiveness during Ramadan, emphasising the importance of sincerity and understanding within the context of this holy month. Express genuine remorse Guided by the teachings of Ramadan which emphasise reflection and repentance, begin by acknowledging your mistake or the hurt you have caused, and recognising the significance of seeking forgiveness during this blessed time. Use language that conveys your sincere regret, such as “I deeply regret any pain I have caused you, especially during this sacred month.”

Take responsibility Demonstrate maturity by fully accepting responsibility for your actions, refraining from making excuses or shifting blame. Acknowledge the gravity of your mistake and its impact, aligning your actions with the principles of accountability emphasised during Ramadan. Offer a sincere apology Craft your apology thoughtfully, ensuring it conveys your understanding of the situation and its impact. Be specific in acknowledging the wrongs you have committed, such as “I apologise sincerely for any words or actions that have caused you distress, particularly during this month of forgiveness.”

Demonstrate change through actions In line with the transformative spirit of Ramadan, commit to tangible actions that reflect your sincere intention to rectify the situation. Present a clear plan for making amends and preventing a recurrence of the mistake, aligning your actions with the principles of positive change emphasised during this sacred time. Listen and understand Guided by the teachings of empathy and compassion in your own religion, acknowledge the emotions of the person you have wronged and actively listen to their perspective without interruption or defensiveness. Show empathy by truly comprehending their feelings, thereby honouring the values of empathy and understanding emphasised during Ramadan.