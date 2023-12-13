K-pop sensation to solo star

INTERNATIONAL pop superstar Amber Liu will perform in Kuala Lumpur as part of her No More Sad Songs world tour.

The tour will kick off in Tokyo, followed by Kuala Lumpur, Hong Kong, Australia and New Zealand, culminating in a grand finale in Singapore.

This marks her inaugural solo headline performances beyond her native country as she embarks on a journey across the Asia-Pacific region. Previously, Liu had announced the different legs of her world tour across Canada, the US and London.

Hailing from California, Liu’s journey began at 15 when she was discovered during SM Entertainment’s global auditions in Los Angeles. This pivotal moment led her to relocate to South Korea, where she made her debut in 2009 as a member of the electro-pop-based K-pop group, f(x).

The year 2015 marked a significant turning point in her career as she embarked on a solo journey, unveiling her debut solo album, Beautiful. This musical endeavour quickly garnered attention, securing an impressive number two position on Billboard’s World Albums chart.

The title track’s music video achieved instant acclaim, amassing over one million views on YouTube on the day of its release. This pivotal moment not only underscored Liu’s artistic prowess but also signified a noteworthy chapter in her career as she ventured into the realm of solo artistry.

The upcoming concert in Kuala Lumpur offers ticket options ranging from RM298 to RM2,288. For a premium experience, the VIP package at RM888 provides an all-access pass, featuring a personal photo with Liu, exclusive entry to the pre-show soundcheck party and a signed poster.

The high-end box option at RM2,288 allows group entry for up to six people. The versatile artist, who recently announced the Asian leg of her tour, is set to captivate audiences at Zepp KL on Feb 22, 2024.

Tickets for Liu’s No More Sad Songs world tour concert will be available to the general public starting on Dec 8. Visit golive-asia.com or download the GoLive Ticketing App to purchase tickets.