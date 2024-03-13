Lawrence sets style bar high

PARIS Fashion Week commenced with Jennifer Lawrence gracing Dior’s Fall/Winter 2024/25 show, showcasing her support for the iconic Parisian brand in a charcoal-grey suit ensemble. Her outfit exuded sophistication, consisting of a plunging vest, fitted pants and an elegant blazer, setting the tone for the event.

Adding a touch of glamour, J.Law elevated her look with black stiletto pumps, sheer tights, butterfly sunglasses and the quintessential Lady Dior handbag. Her minimalist choice of diamond hoop earrings provided just the right amount of sparkle to complement the ensemble, emphasising her impeccable style.

As a longstanding ambassador for Dior, Lawrence’s look is the epitome of elegance. From red carpet events to holiday festivities, she effortlessly embodies the brand’s essence, as seen in her recent attire at the Saks Fifth Avenue holiday window display.

With each appearance, she reaffirms her dedication to the brand, expressing gratitude for the opportunity to celebrate special occasions in style.