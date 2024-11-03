Luxury redefined

THE German luxury jewellery brand Niessing, boasting over 150 years of heritage, has made its much-anticipated entrance into the Malaysian market.

The inauguration of its flagship boutique at Seibu, The Exchange TRX Mall in Kuala Lumpur, marks a significant milestone for the brand, underscoring Malaysia’s pivotal role in its global expansion strategy.

CEO Sandro Erl expressed profound excitement about the brand’s Malaysian debut, highlighting the synergy between its timeless elegance and the vibrant landscape of Kuala Lumpur.

Renowned for its dedication to craftsmanship and innovation, the brand is synonymous with the iconic Spannring collection, a game-changer in the world of fine jewellery since its introduction by Walter Wittek in 1979.

Protected by copyright since 2001, the Spannring collection showcases a central diamond suspended by the tension of the metal band, creating the captivating illusion of a floating gemstone.

Reflecting German jewellery artistry and Bauhaus minimalism, this collection has expanded to include 24 variants, including the award-winning Spannring Round, the ethereal Spannring Heaven collection and the opulent Spannring Lucia collection.

In celebration of the boutique’s opening, an exclusive media showcase event spotlighted Niessing’s exquisite collections, particularly the iconic Spannring series.

Notable personalities like fashion entrepreneur Jane Chuck and model Rubini Sambanthan graced the event, indulging in live fashion illustrations and an interactive in-store experience.

The flagship boutique offers visitors an immersive journey into the brand’s rich heritage and design philosophy, epitomising understated luxury and contemporary artistry.

Guests can explore the multi-award-winning ready-to-wear collections and use the brand’s wedding band configurator system, crafting bespoke pieces with a choice of 15 shades of gold and other customisable options.

Niessing extends a warm invitation to jewellery connoisseurs to experience the pinnacle of German craftsmanship at its flagship boutique.

With innovative designs and an unwavering commitment to excellence, the brand continues to redefine contemporary jewellery, offering timeless pieces that transcend generations.

