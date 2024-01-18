Model and cultural stalwart

Promoting heritage and inspiring youths

Nicole Tan’s impactful role in bridging cultures and dreams. – PIC COURTESY OF NICOLE TAN

THE prestigious Miss Friendship International 2023 pageant, held in Chengdu, China last year, not only showcased glitz and glamour but also revealed the inherent talent and natural beauty of its contestants. In this gathering of beautiful individuals, a standout figure emerged — local talent Nicole Fe Lynne Tan. Her involvement went beyond the typical role of an individual competitor, evolving into the embodiment of Malaysia’s vibrant fusion of tourism, arts, culture and captivating destinations. With an impressive eight-year journey, Tan has risen to become a distinguished tourism and cultural ambassador, making a lasting impact on the country’s tourism efforts. Eager to explore her inspiring journey, theSun conducted an exclusive interview with this bubbly chatterbox.

More athlete than model Tan revealed that she never anticipated entering the fashion world at first, saying, “My life has always revolved around sports and I see myself more as an athlete. I represented my state in sports during my youth and practised martial arts, which made me think I am more of a sportswoman.” She recalls developing natural leadership skills while serving as captain of her high school sports team, eventually leading her team to victory. Unexpectedly, her foray into the modelling industry was prompted by the support and encouragement of her peers. “Their support sparked my interest and I decided to give modelling a shot with an open mind. Once I started, I gained valuable insights and knowledge.” Encouraged by famed modelling personality Amber Chia, who specifically remarked that Tan’s height made her suitable for modelling, she decided to give it a try.

Promoting cross-cultural understanding Tan’s experience in China went beyond winning the Miss Friendship International title. Within a month of that triumph, she appeared at the Cultural Fashion Show during the 2023 China Changting National Historical and Cultural City Protection Day and the First Tingzhou International Cultural Exchange Festival. Reflecting on her experience, she noted, “It turned out to be quite positive, despite a few hurdles. I had the chance to interact with other stunning contestants from around the world, gain new knowledge, explore various places and overall, it was a great experience.” Other than being a tourism ambassador, Tan expresses versatility in different talents not just as a model but as a TV host, emcee, TV actress and in the performing arts.

Promoting kebaya on the global stage For the past eight years, Tan has dedicated herself to promoting the kebaya, Malaysian culture and local destinations. Starting her role as a youth advocate for tourism, arts, culture and promotional activities at 21, she served as an official spokesperson, educating people of all ages about Malaysian culture with a specific focus on the kebaya. A notable achievement includes Tan organising the Malaysia Book of Records 2019 event, which featured the highest number of beauty queens wearing kebaya. Surprisingly, in 2023, the kebaya received a nomination for Unesco’s Intangible Cultural Heritage List. Underscoring the importance of leaving a lasting legacy, Tanemphasises, “To be a successful representative, one must prioritise preserving their roots. As Malaysians, we possess a rich cultural heritage that we should wholeheartedly embrace.” As a key industry figure, Tan plays a significant role as a strategic partner with the Miss Malaysia Kebaya Organisation in collaboration with the Ministry of Tourism, Arts and Culture. Additionally, she serves as the secretary for the Malaysia Fashion, Modelling and Pageant Association, showcasing leadership skills and contributing to the association’s growth. Moreover, during her representation at the Miss Friendship International 2023 Grand Finals in Chengdu, Tan adorned a modern lace kebaya with songket by Yan’s Creation for the national costume round. Grace under pressure Discussing challenges in preparing for the Cultural Fashion Show in China, Tan exhibited resilience, emphasising her can-do attitude and a positive mindset despite the ultra-tight deadline. She stated, “Before heading to China for the pageant, I had to prepare at the last minute —just less than three weeks before the event. Typically, these global international competitions demand serious 12-month preparation. “It was back in 2023 and I vividly recall getting the last-minute notice of being selected to represent Malaysia. Thanks to my sponsors and advisors, though, I did manage to get ready and suit up for the event. It was a whirlwind of chaos and constant pressure.” At the event itself, she also recalled applying makeup on her own when the venue experienced a power outage. Even without the assistance of the make-up artist, Tan managed to look fabulous.

Goals and dreams Aside from being a glamorous model and fashion ambassador for Malaysian designers, Tan is a keen equestrian enthusiast, having learned to ride horses at the tender age of six years old. “My passion for horses, animals and sports was ingrained in me from the day I was born,” she affirmed. “Being an equestrian is not just a hobby — it’s a connection to nature, a therapeutic escape, and a celebration of the bond between human and animal.” Tan’s affection for equestrian sports transcends leisure — she envisions a future where she contributes to promoting this sport in Malaysia. “I believe that equestrian sports have the potential to grow and thrive in our country. It’s not just about the competition but also about instilling a sense of discipline, responsibility and respect for nature,” she said. Expressing her aspirations, she hopes for an opportunity to represent Malaysia in equestrian events, aiming to bring glory to the country.