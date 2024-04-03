ONE of the names most prominently attached to the Final Fantasy franchise is Nobuo Uematsu, the music composer for the first nine games in the franchise from 1987 to 2000.

He also scored several side-games in the franchise. Despite composing the soundtrack for 1997’s Final Fantasy VII, Uematsu only contributed the main theme for that game’s two remakes: Final Fantasy VII: Remake and the recently released Rebirth.

In a new interview with Zeit Online, Uematsu explains the scenario. “As far as Final Fantasy is concerned, I’m still involved in writing the main themes for the games,” he explained. “But I don’t think I’ll compose music for a whole game again.

“You would have to give it full throttle for two or three years. And I don’t think I have the physical and mental strength to do it anymore,” he explained.

However, the 64-year-old does feel that nostalgia for scoring an entire game could compel him to do so again. “I think I’d rather use the time I have left to work on other projects that I love. Such as compositions like Merregnon or my band Uematsu Nobuo conTIKI,” he said.

Uematsu’s last full game soundtrack was Fantasian, the Apple Arcade exclusive role-playing game written and produced by his long-time creative partner and Final Fantasy creator Hironobu Sakaguchi.

That said, those who want to hear the legendary game composer perform orchestral versions of his video game music can always look forward to his numerous live concerts, such as the Merregnon: Heart of Ice orchestral show that took place on Feb 29.