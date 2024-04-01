AMERICAN singer-songwriter and record producer Finneas O’Connell has revealed that his sister Billie Eilish’s forthcoming album is close to completion.

O’Connell disclosed in a recent interview with Mr Porter on Dec 19 that the forthcoming album is “85% complete”.

While the percentage provides a tangible update for fans, O’Connell acknowledged that the album’s creation was a challenging process.

He explained, “I don’t think Billie was particularly sure about how she felt about the things we were trying to write about. Make a thing that you feel connected to – it can evade you.”

O’Connell, who frequently collaborates with Eilish on songwriting, also discussed the challenges of aligning their schedules. He highlighted the difficulty in finding time amid his busy schedule, having performed 88 shows in a year.

“I think I got a little rusty. And that was scary. It was discouraging to realise that if I took time off, my songwriting muscles would atrophy. I had to get back in shape.”

Eilish’s last album, Happier Than Ever, was released in 2021. This sophomore release topped the Billboard 200 for three weeks and has spent a total of 124 weeks on the all-genre tally.

Since then, Eilish and O’Connell have collaborated on What Was I Made For? as part of Barbie: The Album.

The track is nominated for six Grammys at the upcoming 66th annual Grammy Awards, including the song and record of the year categories.