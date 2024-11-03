AS of March 2, highly popular Japanese role-playing game (JRPG) Octopath Traveler is currently not purchasable on the Nintendo eShop. However, third-party retail codes for the game still work.

Previously published by Nintendo, Gematsu pointed out that the game’s publishing rights reverted to Square Enix last December. The game was developed by the latter and the Japanese studio Acquire.

Due to the popularity the game and its successors, Video Games Chronicle posits that the change was made in advance of the game becoming available on platforms other than the Nintendo Switch which it launched on.

The interest in the series may also have played a role in FromSoftware owner Kadokawa purchasing the Acquire studio earlier in February.

Released in 2020, Octopath Traveler employed traditional JRPG elements such as its 2D graphics, turn-based battles and class system while bringing in modern elements, such as its “break and boost” gameplay.

The game is also known for its non-conventional storytelling involving eight main characters who each begin their stories from different parts of the game’s fictional world.

The game spawned a prequel, Octopath Traveler: Champions of the Continent for the iOS and Android in 2020. Last year, the sequel Octopath Traveler II was released for the Switch, PlayStation 4 and 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S and PC.

Update: Square Enix confirmed on Mar 5 that the game is unable to be purchased on the Nintendo Switch eShop and it be “available to purchase again” soon.